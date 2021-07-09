Cancel
Corydon, IN

Weather Forecast For Corydon

Corydon (IN) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

CORYDON, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0as0IHMZ00

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 82 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

