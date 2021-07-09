Weather Forecast For Corydon

CORYDON, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, July 10 Showers And Thunderstorms High 83 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, July 11 Showers And Thunderstorms High 83 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 82 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



