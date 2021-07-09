Cancel
Semmes, AL

Semmes Weather Forecast

Semmes (AL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

SEMMES, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0as0IABU00

  • Friday, July 9

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 87 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Semmes, AL
