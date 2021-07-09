Cancel
Cottondale, AL

Cottondale Daily Weather Forecast

Cottondale (AL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

COTTONDALE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0as0I8VH00

  • Friday, July 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cottondale, AL
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

