Cottondale Daily Weather Forecast

COTTONDALE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, July 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, July 11 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 83 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.