Millbrook, AL

Weather Forecast For Millbrook

Millbrook (AL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

MILLBROOK, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0o59_0as0I5r600

  • Friday, July 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Millbrook, AL
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

