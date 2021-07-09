Cottonwood Weather Forecast
COTTONWOOD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 110 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 113 °F, low 79 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 115 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 110 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
