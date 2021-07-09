These are the companies using self-driving cars in Pennsylvania

While you wouldn’t know it from driving in the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania is a growing hotspot for tech companies looking to test self-driving cars.

Thanks in part to Carnegie Mellon University’s decades of research in autonomous vehicles, Pittsburgh has become the home of multiple tech firms. Those companies, many of which have partnered with auto manufacturers from around the globe, have been testing their vehicles in Allegheny County and neighboring communities for years.

Since 2018, PennDOT has requested companies testing highly autonomous vehicles, or HAVs, voluntarily register with the state, share their safety protocols and provide semi-annual updates on the amount of testing they’re doing in Pennsylvania. Through a Right-To-Know request, the Morning Call reviewed the data reports of six of the eight companies following PennDOT’s voluntary guidelines in 2020.

None of these companies tested their vehicles in the Lehigh Valley or anywhere in eastern Pennsylvania. Only NVIDIA, an international tech giant better known for creating graphic processing units in computers, had signaled an interest in testing a self-driving car on Route 22 and Interstate 78. However, NVIDIA reported it did no testing in Pennsylvania last year, documents show.

The two other companies, Aurora Innovation and Uber Advance Technology Center, blocked the release of their data reports to The Morning Call, claiming the information was a trade secret and not eligible for review under the Right To Know law.

With the limited information available, here’s a look at the companies testing self-driving vehicles in Pennsylvania.

Aurora Innovation is a giant in the autonomous vehicle world, counting Amazon among its financial backers. It has partnerships with Toyota, Volvo and truck manufacturer Paccar. In December, it acquired Uber Advance Technology Center , one of the other authorized companies testing in Pennsylvania last year. The company began testing self-driving shuttles in Las Vegas earlier this year.

Argo AI: The Pittsburgh-based tech company is among the most established in the state, boasting partnerships with Ford and Volkswagen. Between December 2019 and November 2020, Argo performed between 45,000 and 69,998 miles of testing, making it the most active HAV company in Pennsylvania. Its testing mostly occurred on arterial roads in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.

Carnegie Mellon University: The university’s robotics institute first performed groundbreaking research on automated vehicles in the mid-1980s through a partnership with DARPA. As a result, Pittsburgh has become a hub for autonomous vehicle research. Argo and CMU announced a $15 million partnership in 2019; Argo’s president is an alum. Last year, the school saw its test vehicles travel less than 2,000 miles on limited access highways and arterial roads in Allegheny County.

Locomation: The company is focusing on creating partially automated truck convoys, where a human drives a tractor-trailer while a driverless truck follows behind, wirelessly linked to the lead vehicle. In February, the business announced a partnership with Rush Enterprises, a tractor-trailer retailer, to install the technology onto existing vehicles. Locomation vehicles drove less than 1,000 miles in 2020 in Alleghany, Beaver, Butler, Somerset and Westmoreland counties.

Motional AD: Aptiv, Motional’s parent company, has been working out of Pittsburgh since 2013, and it entered into a joint venture with Hyundai called Motional AD in March 2020. Motional conducted less than 2,000 miles of testing on limited access highways and arterial roads in Allegheny and Beaver counties from December 2019 to November 2020.

That marked a drop from previous periods for Aptiv. Between December 2018 and March 2019, it reported its vehicles drove between 1,000 and 9,999 miles on Pennsylvania roads. PennDOT indicated it did not have a report on file from Aptiv/Motional covering the second half of 2019.

NVIDIA: The multinational tech giant is better know for developing graphic processing units in computers, but it’s also moved into developing autonomous vehicle technology. Merdeces-Benz has partnered with NVIDIA with the goal of making autonomous vehicle tech widely available in its fleet by 2024.

NVIDIA previously eyed Route 22 as a potential testing ground for its testing, though it’s unclear if it ever intended to release its technology in Lehigh or Northampton counties. The company reported no road testing in 2020 and said it had no plans to do so in early 2021, either.

Plus: The Silicon Valley company made headlines in 2019 when one of its automated trucks hauled a load of butter from California to Quakertown. The computer handled most of the interstate driving while a driver handled the more complex driving scenarios on local streets.

Plus has partnered with FAW Jiefang, China’s largest manufacturers of trucks. The two companies plan to start mass producing self-driving trucks sometime this year. However, the company said it did not perform any on-road testing in Pennsylvania in 2020.

None of the companies disclosed any crashes on public roads involving their HAVs, and Pennsylvania State Police have no record of any occurring, PennDOT said.

Morning Call reporter Tom Shortell can be reached at 610-820-6168 or tshortell@mcall.com .