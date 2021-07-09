Cancel
Kentwood, LA

Daily Weather Forecast For Kentwood

Kentwood (LA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

KENTWOOD, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0as0Hrja00

  • Friday, July 9

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kentwood, LA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

