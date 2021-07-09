Cancel
Florence, MS

Florence Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Florence (MS) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

FLORENCE, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0as0Hpy800

  • Friday, July 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Florence, MS
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

