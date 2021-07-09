Cancel
Dardanelle, AR

Dardanelle is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

9 days ago 
Dardanelle (AR) Weather Channel
Dardanelle (AR) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(DARDANELLE, AR) A sunny Friday is here for Dardanelle, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dardanelle:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0as0HoKd00

  • Friday, July 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Dardanelle, AR

Dardanelle (AR) Weather Channel

Dardanelle, AR
