Lavonia, GA

Weather Forecast For Lavonia

Posted by 
 9 days ago

LAVONIA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0as0HnRu00

  • Friday, July 9

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

