Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lucasville, OH

Daily Weather Forecast For Lucasville

Posted by 
Lucasville (OH) Weather Channel
Lucasville (OH) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

LUCASVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0as0HlgS00

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 78 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Lucasville (OH) Weather Channel

Lucasville (OH) Weather Channel

Lucasville, OH
149
Followers
529
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lucasville, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Lucasville, OHPosted by
Lucasville (OH) Weather Channel

Wednesday sun alert in Lucasville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(LUCASVILLE, OH) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lucasville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy