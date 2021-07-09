Cancel
Smithfield, VA

Smithfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Smithfield (VA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

SMITHFIELD, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXhlO_0as0Hjv000

  • Friday, July 9

    Tropical storm conditions possible during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Smithfield (VA) Weather Channel

Smithfield (VA) Weather Channel

Smithfield, VA
Saturday has sun for Smithfield — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SMITHFIELD, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Smithfield. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don't forget your picnic blanket!

