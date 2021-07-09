4-Day Weather Forecast For Rockwood

ROCKWOOD, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, July 10 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, July 11 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Monday, July 12 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.