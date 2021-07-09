Cancel
Selbyville, DE

Selbyville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Selbyville (DE) Weather Channel
Selbyville (DE) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

SELBYVILLE, DE — Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Selbyville (DE) Weather Channel

Selbyville (DE) Weather Channel

Selbyville, DE
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Selbyville, DE
Selbyville (DE) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(SELBYVILLE, DE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Selbyville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don't forget your picnic blanket!

