4-Day Weather Forecast For Monticello

MONTICELLO, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 86 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Saturday, July 10 Showers And Thunderstorms High 84 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Sunday, July 11 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 86 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



