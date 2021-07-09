Weather Forecast For La Grange
LA GRANGE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, July 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
