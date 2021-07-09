Cancel
Clio, MI

Clio Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Clio (MI) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

CLIO, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0je5Mr_0as0HWOR00

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Clio, MI
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

