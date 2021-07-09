Clio Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CLIO, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Saturday, July 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 78 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, July 11 Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 76 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 83 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.