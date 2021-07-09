Cancel
Lincoln, DE

Jump on Lincoln’s rainy forecast today

Lincoln (DE) Weather Channel
Lincoln (DE) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(LINCOLN, DE) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Lincoln Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lincoln:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0as0HQ6500

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

