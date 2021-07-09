Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hopkins, SC

Daily Weather Forecast For Hopkins

Posted by 
Hopkins (SC) Weather Channel
Hopkins (SC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

HOPKINS, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0as0HNh800

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • 3 to 14 mph wind

  • Saturday, July 10

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Hopkins (SC) Weather Channel

Hopkins (SC) Weather Channel

Hopkins, SC
111
Followers
531
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopkins, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy