Daily Weather Forecast For Hopkins
HOPKINS, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 72 °F
- 3 to 14 mph wind
Saturday, July 10
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Sunday, July 11
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
