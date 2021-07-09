Daily Weather Forecast For Hopkins

HOPKINS, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 72 °F 3 to 14 mph wind



Saturday, July 10 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 0 to 3 mph



Sunday, July 11 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 91 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.