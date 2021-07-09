Cancel
Trenton, GA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Trenton

Trenton (GA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

TRENTON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0as0HMoP00

  • Friday, July 9

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Trenton, GA
