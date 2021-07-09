Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Falling Waters, WV

Falling Waters Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Falling Waters (WV) Weather Channel
Falling Waters (WV) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

FALLING WATERS, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Skb2i_0as0HLvg00

  • Friday, July 9

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Falling Waters (WV) Weather Channel

Falling Waters (WV) Weather Channel

Falling Waters, WV
185
Followers
526
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Falling Waters, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy