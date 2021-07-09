Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Farmerville, LA

Farmerville Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Farmerville (LA) Weather Channel
Farmerville (LA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

FARMERVILLE, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0as0HK2x00

  • Friday, July 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 86 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Farmerville (LA) Weather Channel

Farmerville (LA) Weather Channel

Farmerville, LA
192
Followers
522
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Farmerville, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Farmerville, LAPosted by
Farmerville (LA) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(FARMERVILLE, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Farmerville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy