Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Thomaston, GA

Friday set for clouds in Thomaston - 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Thomaston (GA) Weather Channel
Thomaston (GA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(THOMASTON, GA.) Friday is set to be cloudy in Thomaston, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Thomaston:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0as0HIHV00

  • Friday, July 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Thomaston (GA) Weather Channel

Thomaston (GA) Weather Channel

Thomaston, GA
371
Followers
528
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Thomaston, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thomaston 3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy