Marion, AR

Marion Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Marion (AR) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

MARION, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hESeH_0as0HGW300

  • Friday, July 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Marion, AR
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Marion, AR
Take advantage of Sunday sun in Marion

(MARION, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Marion. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

