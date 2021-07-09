Cancel
Crowley, TX

Crowley Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Crowley (TX) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

CROWLEY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0as0HFdK00

  • Friday, July 9

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

