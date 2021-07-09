Cancel
Calera, AL

Take advantage of a rainy Friday in Calera

Calera (AL) Weather Channel
Calera (AL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(CALERA, AL) Friday is set to be rainy in Calera, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Calera:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0as0HEkb00

  • Friday, July 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, July 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Calera (AL) Weather Channel

Calera (AL) Weather Channel

Calera, AL
