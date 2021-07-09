Weather Forecast For Griffith
GRIFFITH, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, July 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, July 11
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 75 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
