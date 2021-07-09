Cancel
Griffith, IN

Weather Forecast For Griffith

Griffith (IN) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

GRIFFITH, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0as0HDrs00

  • Friday, July 9

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 75 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

