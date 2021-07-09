Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ahoskie, NC

Ahoskie Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Ahoskie (NC) Weather Channel
Ahoskie (NC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

AHOSKIE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPfjG_0as0HCz900

  • Friday, July 9

    Tropical storm conditions possible during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Ahoskie (NC) Weather Channel

Ahoskie (NC) Weather Channel

Ahoskie, NC
183
Followers
531
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ahoskie, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Ahoskie, NCPosted by
Ahoskie (NC) Weather Channel

Friday sun alert in Ahoskie — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(AHOSKIE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ahoskie. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Ahoskie, NCPosted by
Ahoskie (NC) Weather Channel

Ahoskie is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(AHOSKIE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ahoskie. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy