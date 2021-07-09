City Dogs Cleveland’s kennel is full

City Dogs Cleveland is asking for help and reducing its adoption fees this weekend because, for the first time in a while, its kennel is full.

“We have dogs from 1 year to 10 years, from 40lbs to over 100 lbs,” the organization stated in a Facebook post Thursday evening. “Whether you're looking for a dog to help you improve your mile run time or a dog to help perfect your couch lounging technique - or something in between! - our adoption counselors are ready and eager to help make a suggestion.”

City Dogs has reduced its adoption fees to $21 on Saturday and Sunday in the hope of finding homes for some of its dogs.

If you’re interested in adopting a dog, head here to set up a meet this weekend, and click here to see more information on all of their adoptable dogs.

If you’re unable to adopt, City Dogs asks to help spread the word.

