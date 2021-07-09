Cancel
Parrish, FL

Friday rain in Parrish: Ideas to make the most of it

Parrish (FL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(PARRISH, FL) Friday is set to be rainy in Parrish, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Parrish:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0as0H9QD00

  • Friday, July 9

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while widespread showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

