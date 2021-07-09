Cancel
Yadkinville, NC

Yadkinville Weather Forecast

Yadkinville (NC) Weather Channel
Yadkinville (NC) Weather Channel
YADKINVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0as0H8XU00

  • Friday, July 9

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

