Bushnell, FL

Friday rain in Bushnell: Ideas to make the most of it

Bushnell (FL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(BUSHNELL, FL) Friday is set to be rainy in Bushnell, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bushnell:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0as0H7el00

  • Friday, July 9

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

