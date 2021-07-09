Cancel
Tolleson, AZ

Take advantage of Friday sun in Tolleson

Tolleson (AZ) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(TOLLESON, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Tolleson. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tolleson:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ds9Jd_0as0H6m200

  • Friday, July 9

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 112 °F, low 91 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 114 °F, low 89 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 112 °F, low 89 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 111 °F, low 89 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

