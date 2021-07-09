Cancel
Pleasant Prairie, WI

Pleasant Prairie Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Pleasant Prairie (WI) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0as0H2F800

  • Friday, July 9

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 76 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 64 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

