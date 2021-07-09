Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fishkill, NY

Jump on Fishkill’s rainy forecast today

Posted by 
Fishkill (NY) Weather Channel
Fishkill (NY) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(FISHKILL, NY) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Fishkill Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fishkill:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0as0H1MP00

  • Friday, July 9

    Heavy rain then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Rain showers likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Fishkill (NY) Weather Channel

Fishkill (NY) Weather Channel

Fishkill, NY
143
Followers
527
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fishkill, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy