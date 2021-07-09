Weather Forecast For Milford
MILFORD, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Saturday, July 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, July 11
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 84 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
