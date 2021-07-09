Cancel
Milford, OH

Weather Forecast For Milford

Milford (OH) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

MILFORD, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0as0H0Tg00

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

