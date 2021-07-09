Cancel
Maiden, NC

Jump on Maiden’s rainy forecast today

Posted by 
Maiden (NC) Weather Channel
Maiden (NC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(MAIDEN, NC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Maiden Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Maiden:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0as0Gyo200

  • Friday, July 9

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Maiden (NC) Weather Channel

Maiden (NC) Weather Channel

Maiden, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

