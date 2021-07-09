Cancel
Williamston, NC

Williamston Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Williamston (NC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

WILLIAMSTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Williamston, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

