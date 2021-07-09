Cancel
Connelly Springs, NC

Connelly Springs Weather Forecast

Connelly Springs (NC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

CONNELLY SPRINGS, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZhxJ_0as0GprV00

  • Friday, July 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Connelly Springs, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

