Ashland City, TN

Friday rain in Ashland City: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Ashland City (TN) Weather Channel
Ashland City (TN) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(ASHLAND CITY, TN) Friday is set to be rainy in Ashland City, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ashland City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0as0GlZp00

  • Friday, July 9

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 86 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 82 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ashland City (TN) Weather Channel

Ashland City (TN) Weather Channel

Ashland City, TN
