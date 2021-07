Fireworks Over The Delta Is Back! Join Us for Antioch's Hometown 4th of July Celebration and Fireworks Show Over the San Joaquin Delta! There is a Fundraiser Pancake Breakfast 8am-10am in Antioch City Hall Parking Lot and then The Event Kick's Off at 5pm with Parade, Live Music from The Groove Doctors! Food and Craft Vendors! Fireworks Show Starts at Dusk around 9pm! This is a Fun Family Friendly Event. No Alcohol, No Coolers or Outside Beverages Allowed, Due to Covid-19 There Won't Be a Kids Zone this Year and Mask's will be Highly Recommended Due to The Expected number of Attendee's Downtown. Come Join the Fun!