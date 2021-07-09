Cancel
Bridgeville, DE

4-Day Weather Forecast For Bridgeville

Bridgeville (DE) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

BRIDGEVILLE, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0as0GfHT00

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bridgeville, DE
