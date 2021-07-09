Cancel
Lovington, NM

Daily Weather Forecast For Lovington

Posted by 
Lovington (NM) Weather Channel
Lovington (NM) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

LOVINGTON, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0as0GbkZ00

  • Friday, July 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lovington (NM) Weather Channel

Lovington (NM) Weather Channel

Lovington, NM
