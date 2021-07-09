Cancel
Hubert, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Hubert

HUBERT, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0as0Garq00

  • Friday, July 9

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

