Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chalmette, LA

Rainy Friday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Chalmette (LA) Weather Channel
Chalmette (LA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(CHALMETTE, LA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Chalmette Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Chalmette:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0as0GRsB00

  • Friday, July 9

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 87 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Chalmette (LA) Weather Channel

Chalmette (LA) Weather Channel

Chalmette, LA
169
Followers
521
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sun, LA
City
Chalmette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy