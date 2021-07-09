Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Groveland, FL

Weather Forecast For Groveland

Posted by 
Groveland (FL) Weather Channel
Groveland (FL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

GROVELAND, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0as0GMhm00

  • Friday, July 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Groveland (FL) Weather Channel

Groveland (FL) Weather Channel

Groveland, FL
135
Followers
526
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Groveland, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy