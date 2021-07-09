Cancel
Azle, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Azle

Azle (TX) Weather Channel
Azle (TX) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

AZLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1uYs_0as0GJ3b00

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Azle, TX
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

