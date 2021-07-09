Cancel
Pataskala, OH

Daily Weather Forecast For Pataskala

Pataskala (OH) Weather Channel
PATASKALA, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0as0GEdy00

  • Friday, July 9

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

