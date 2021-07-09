Cancel
Quinlan, TX

Weather Forecast For Quinlan

QUINLAN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0as0GDlF00

  • Friday, July 9

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

