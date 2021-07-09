Cancel
Williston, FL

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Williston (FL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(WILLISTON, FL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Williston Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Williston:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0as0GBzn00

  • Friday, July 9

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

